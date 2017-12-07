'I Don't Like Men!': Homophobic GOP Lawmaker Freaks Out After Colleague Touches His Arm

Have you ever touched someone's arm to get their attention so you can ask them something? Well, be careful if you do it in Pennsylvania, because State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (who likes to brag that he was a Tea Partier before the Tea Party existed) simply cannot handle it.

After his Democratic counterpart touched his arm during a discussion on land use, Metcalfe interrupted. "Look, I'm a heterosexual," Metcalfe said. "I have a wife, I love my wife. I don't like men, as you might. But stop touching me all the time."

Bradford is married to a woman. So is it just because he's a Democrat that Metcalfe would think such a thing? I think he had a secret tingle that caused him to cry out with an objection before he could admit he liked it.

As the people in the room tittered with surprise, Metcalfe continued, "It's like keep your hands to yourself. Like, if you want to touch somebody, you have people on your side of the aisle that might like it. I don't."

Bradford's response was very much the same as mine.

"We are officially off the rails," Bradford said. "My intent was just to beg for your permission for about 30 seconds."

"Then beg, don't touch," Metcalfe shot back.

Metcalfe apparently has some issues with gay people. Serious issues. When a gay colleague went to the floor to express his opinions on the Supreme Court's ruling on DOMA, Metcalfe had him silenced.

“I did not believe that as a member of that body that I should allow someone to make comments such as he was preparing to make that ultimately were just open rebellion against what the word of God has said, what God has said, and just open rebellion against God’s law,” Metcalfe snarled.

Metcalfe has also led a campaign to get rid of Labor Day.

Something tells me Daryl Metcalfe protests too much.

(h/t AlterNet)