Mike's Blog Round Up
Lawyers, Guns and Money: There are no moderate Republicans.
Hullabaloo: The problems of Bizarro World.
Joan McCarter: Hatch, leading the fight for $1.5 trillion deficit-boosting tax cuts, says we can't afford CHIP.
Pacific Standard: James Baldwin remembered.
Jacobin: Finance isn't just an industry; it's a system of social control.
Finally, a film clip in honor of the deliberately disastrous Senate tax bill.
This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.
