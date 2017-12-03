Lawyers, Guns and Money: There are no moderate Republicans.

Hullabaloo: The problems of Bizarro World.

Joan McCarter: Hatch, leading the fight for $1.5 trillion deficit-boosting tax cuts, says we can't afford CHIP.

Pacific Standard: James Baldwin remembered.

Jacobin: Finance isn't just an industry; it's a system of social control.

Finally, a film clip in honor of the deliberately disastrous Senate tax bill.

