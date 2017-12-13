Always wondered what camels call Wednesdays.....

The Psy of Life: Why do Republicans coddle and shield their sexual abusers, while Democrats repudiate theirs? Maybe it's due to different concepts of morality.

Brane Space: Trump still has the hard-core Trumpanzees totally hypnotized, to their own detriment as well as ours.

Ranch Chimp: Your tax dollars pay for millions in hush money to keep victims of Congressional sexual harassment quiet.

A Little Reality: A Roy Moore bedtime story of when America was great.

Bonus link: I wish Trump, Moore, Farenthold, Franks, Ailes, Weinstein, Franken, etc., etc., etc. had met this person early in their careers. Might have been educational.

