And so, as we close out 2017, it becomes ever more clear that the United States is now an outlier on the international stage. A pariah. A threat. And, more and more, the world is standing united, as much as possible, in opposition, as it did at the United Nations on the Jerusalem vote, including the calculated abstentions.

I have never believed in the silly, oppressive myth of American exceptionalism, but I have always thought of America, in concept, as something noble. But that, for now, is gone (even as it finds refuge in the Resistance). The new "exceptionalism," the Russia-supported kleptocratic fascism of the Orange Moron and his Republican enablers, is today's "America." And they must be made to pay.

"Always remember -- if we fight back, we might lose. If we don't fight back, we will definitely lose."

Yes, make 'em all pay!

