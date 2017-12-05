We are in day two of Zappadan, see the bonus track for a Zappadan Miracle!

Today's Frank Zappa quote: "The United States is a nation of laws: badly written and randomly enforced."

Towleroad gives us a backgrounder on the Masterpiece Cakeshop case that the Supreme Court is hearing on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hunter at Random is taken aback at Texas' fundamentalism as supported by the SCOTUS.

Egberto Willies goes deep on the Republican Tax Scam, with an assist from Larry Summers.

Fritinancy gives us the word of the week (and usage examples): Self-own.

Bonus Track: Open Culture tells us that Neil Young is offering his entire catalog of music for free (until June).

