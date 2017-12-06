We are in day three of Zappadan. Here's your opportunity to be the Zappadan Miracle yourself: see the bonus track!

Today's Frank Zappa quote: "Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe."

I’d love to put Orrin Hatch on skis and give the old man a nice shove down a mountain. #Zappadan https://t.co/g3FEXUspEg — tengo na meearf tanta (@meearf) December 5, 2017

Perrspectives reminds us that there is a second definition of golden showers.

Stinque looks into the complicit media.

When the only way that the Republicans can win is to, well, cheat, Homeless on the High Desert proves that the Republicans are too dumb to cheat well.

Bonus Track: The Non Sequitur Comic strip asks us for our help: help some complete strangers (thousands, in fact) whose homes were destroyed in the devastating California Wildfires. A Zappadan Miracle you can create!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).