By Infidel753
Happy Alabama election day! Remember -- either we'll send Doug Jones to the Senate, or we'll get to hang Roy Moore around the neck of every Republican next November.

Fair and Unbalanced: Trump's lawyer doesn't want to acknowledge how big a deal the Flynn indictment is.

Progressive Eruptions: The Republicans are cementing their status as the party of coddling molesters. Who's soft on crime now?

Dave Dubya's Freedom Rants: There's a dangerous new cult operating in the US.

Blue in the Bluegrass: Separation of Church and State? What's that?

Bonus link: A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.....

