Mitch McConnell Backtracks On Roy Moore Condemnation: 'Let The People Of Alabama Decide'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Sunday seemed to back off his demand for Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore to step aside after several women accused him of molesting them while they were teens.

ABC's This Week host George Stephanopoulos asked McConnell if he would follow through with earlier rejection of Moore by refusing to seat him in the Senate if he wins in a special election this month.

McConnell, however, demurred.

"Well, I think we're going to let the people of Alabama decide," McConnell said. "I've already said in the past that I thought this was a matter that would have to be considered by the [ethics] committee. Ultimately, it would be up to them to make that decision."

"Do you believe that Judge Moore should be in the Senate?" the ABC host pressed.

"I'm going to let the people of Alabama make the call," McConnell insisted. "The election has been going on a long time, there has been a lot of discussion about it. They will make the decision a week from Tuesday."

"You said you believe Roy Moore's accusers," Stephanopoulos pointed out. "What about the president's? At least 10 women have come forward accusing him. Do you believe them and should that be investigated?"

"Well, my job is to be the majority leader of the Senate," McConnell remarked, deflecting the question. "We have jurisdiction over these matters when there is a senator accused of some wrongdoing."

"We will handle this in the Senate when it comes to senators' alleged behavior," he concluded.