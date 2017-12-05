Politico: Everyone In 'Paranoid' White House Worries They're Being Recorded

This is a fascinating story in Politico this morning. Even the people who already have lawyers are terrified they're being recorded -- because no one knows who's wearing a wire:

“Everyone is paranoid,” said a person close to Trump’s White House. “Everyone thinks they’re being recorded.” Mueller is doing little to abate those suspicions. Tucked inside last week’s 10-page plea deal Flynn struck with government prosecutors is an agreement that the former White House national security adviser could avoid a potential lengthy jail term in part by “participating in covert law enforcement activities.”

Asking cooperating witnesses to wear a wire is very common, and the attorneys representing current and former Trump aids told Politico they checked with clients to ask about any conversations with Papadopoulos or Flynn, once they learned about the plea agreement

One of the attorneys was quoted saying, “They’re probably shitting bricks. How can you not?”

However, there's an exception: the special counsel isn't supposed to have a witness wear a wire to talk with someone he knows already has a lawyer representing them on whatever is being discussed on the tape. That should make a lot of people feel better, but apparently not.