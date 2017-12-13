Peter King: Steve Bannon 'Looks Like Some Disheveled Drunk'

Rep. Peter King let loose on Steve Bannon earlier today on CNN's News Day, calling for the GOP to dump him from the national stage.

Bannon, who was ousted from the White House had vehemently promoted Roy Moore, and convinced Trump to do so.

Rep. King, like many Republicans are blaming Steve Bannon for the loss of a Senate seat in red state Alabama, while shielding Trump from criticism.

Pete was interviewed by Chris Cuomo after he tweeted this.

After Alabama disaster GOP must do right thing and DUMP Steve Bannon. His act is tired, inane and morally vacuous. If we are to Make America Great Again for all Americans, Bannon must go! And go NOW!! — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) December 13, 2017

Cuomo asked , "Why Bannon, why is he such a big deal?"

King replied, "It’s not a political issue but a moral issue. This guy does not belong on the national stage. He looks like some drunk that wandered on to the national stage.”

"He parades himself out there with his weird alt-right views that he has, and to me, it's demeaning the whole political process."

He continued, "Whether he was involved in the White House, trying to undercut the president on his foreign policy, whether he makes — he encourages racial division. It’s not the type of person we need in American politics. And last night's election was a manifestation of the revulsion by the America people.”

Cuomo said, "Did you just call Steve Bannon a disheveled drunk?"

Rep. King replied, "I said he looks like one."

Maybe Republicans who are now bashing Bannon will tell us why he was in the campaign and the White House so long, if he is so revolting?

And what does that say about Donald Trump, who recruited him in the first place?