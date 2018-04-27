Chris Cuomo Busts Rep. Steve King Using 'Gateway Pundit' To Defend Diamond And Silk

The absurdity of the conservative outrage machine hit another low when they decided to have a hearing over the two Trump supporters claims that they were censored by Facebook.

And a sitting US Congressman used "The Stupidest Man on the Internet" (anyone can Google it) to defend his position.

The duo of Diamond and Silk looked foolish during yesterday's hearing after they claimed not to have received payments from the Trump administration when FEC filings clearly show they did.

CNN's Chris Cuomo interviewed Rep. Steve King and his defense of the Trump supporting duo was to use information gleamed from the conspiracy laden Gateway Pundit website. His moniker of being called the stupidest man on the internet is not one of affection.

He was dis-invited to CPAC after attacking the student survivors of the Parkland massacre and in 2017 was sued for defamation alongside white supremacist Paul Nehlen for falsely naming the suspect in the Charlottesville car attack that killed a protester and wounded others.

Chris Cuomo asked the Congressman if he had anything better to do taxpayer money ridiculous issue.

Rep. King claimed that their messages throughout all of the Internet suppressed by a secret algorithm, saying, "I know that's true."

Rep. King then said he had the data from Jim Hoft of Gateway pundit and he only wished he could have appeared at the hearing.

The conspiracy-relying blogger, Gateway Pundit. That's who you want to rely on?" Cuomo asked.

King replied, "I would never describe Jim Hoft that way,"

"Then you would be describing him incorrectly," Cuomo fired back.

The Gateway Pundit is an arbiter of facts?” Cuomo asked incredulously. “Come on!”

Rep. King's defense the website was that "occasionally people do make mistakes."

To make the kind of mistakes GP does has to be calculated, in my opinion and the opinion of many others, but that means he's credible in conservative circles because he bashes the left his types of mistakes.