S.E. Cupp Will Interview Sean Spicer For An Hour Because We Live In Hell Now

Everybody knows Sean Spicer signed an ironclad non-disclosure agreement with the White House. If he had not, there'd be a tell-all book deal by now. He will have nothing to say about the insanity of the Trump Oval Office. Nothing.

And in a promo/interview with Brian Stelter (slow news week Brian, we get it), S.E. Cupp didn't promise fireworks. Just an hour of "fun."

Stelter asked the question America has been weeping about for months: exactly how does Sippy Cupp get an interview with Sean Spicer?

To which I add: On Television? Are we in Hell now?

“He texted me,” Cupp said, not explaining how Sean Spicer got her number, but if anyone on my "staff" did that, they would be so very fired.



“He said, ‘your show is great, I really love it. I love the format and the spirit, it’s friendly, it’s polite, it’s civil, but it’s interesting.'"

And now everybody knows how to get an interview on S.E. Cupp's HLN show. Thanks, Sean!

She has big plans for making actual news during the interview oh wait no she doesn't: "We’ll talk about your last year, of course, and I’ll probably ask him some tough questions, but then let’s move on. ...I think it’s going to be really fun."