Circle Of Lies: Trump Fires Off Fox & Friends-Inspired Tweets Slamming FBI, 'Bogus' Dossier

President Donald Trump continued his assault on his chief law enforcement agency on Monday by calling the FBI "tainted" because it has reportedly included a salacious dossier about the president in the investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. election.

In tweets over the Christmas holiday, Trump went after FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who recently announced his retirement.

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump falsely wrote. "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!"

Even though experts warned that Trump was placing himself in danger of being accused of obstruction of justice, the president continued blasting the FBI in a unhinged Tuesday morning tweet directed at his favorite morning show Fox & Friends.

"WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!

Within minutes, Fox & Friends completed the circle by sharing the tweet with their audience.