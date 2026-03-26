Pete 'Dumb McNamara' Hegseth Still Crying Over Iran War Press Coverage

During another cabinet meeting mostly used to glorify Trump, a hyped up Pete Hegseth, who is being dubbed "Dumb McNamara" by Pentagon staff, ranted that the assault on Iran is one for the history books and then bashed Democrats and the media for not acting like propaganda tools for the Trump administration.

Much of Hegseth's role is not to be the Secretary of Defense, but the Secretary of Jingoism and braggadocio. The Daily Beast is reporting his Pentagon staffers have a new nickname for the bloviating Hegseth. "Dumb McNamara."

HEGSETH: This is stuff for the history books. This is stuff for legacy. Mr. President, you are acting now to ensure future generations do not have to live under the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran. However, you wouldn't know it if you listened to the dishonest hate Trump media as you referenced. The folks here in the room, these cameras, they have a choice. You're either informing the American people of the truth, or you're not.

Boring!

The more "Dumb McNamara" opens his yap and attacks the media, the farther down Trump's poll numbers drop on the Iran war. 61% oppose his handling of Iran.

HEGSETH: Behind every headline you write, there's a helicopter crew in the air. And behind every news banner you write, there's a battalion on the move. And behind every fake news story, there's an F-35 pilot executing a dangerous mission. My message to the media is get it right.

The media is getting it right. Hegseth never singles out the media reports he hates; he clumps them together.

Then, in another bizarre turn, "Dumb McNamara" makes believe the media has always wanted Trump to attack Iran.

HEGSET: Now that he's, here's the thing about the media, though. If President Trump had not acted, you'd be screaming, why not? And now that he has taken decisive action, you're asking, well, why did you?

Trump ran on new new wars, idgit.

Whiskey Pete's main role is to vilify the press, President Obama, and terrorize the military command staff to get in shape.

Of that, he bloviates like none other.