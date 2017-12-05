WATCH: Wild CNN Interview With Roy Moore's Spokesperson

I'm of two minds about this crazy interview. I thought Poppy Harlow was professional and persistent -- but I'm not sure her rational approach has any effect on the simulated sincerity of a right-wing Christian hypocrite. I don't see this changing any minds; it will, as always, break down along tribal lines.

Harlow repeatedly tried to pin spokesperson Janet Porter on whether she believed any of Roy Moore's accusers.

"The only label you gave her is she's lying about a signature in her yearbook," Harlow said.

"No, she lied about more than that. Can I respond? You have to give me a chance to speak, Poppy."

"She said she was sexually assaulted in Roy Moore's car," Harlow began.

"She said she started working there when she was 15, and turns out you have to be 16. said the restaurant, but it wasn't," Porter said.

And so on. Finally, Porter gets to the heart of the matter.

"This is all about the Supreme Court of the United States. You realize this is a winner-take-all race, and the one who wins this race is the one that will decide the Supreme Court for the next 30 or 40 years," she says. (You know, to prove liberals are the ones who lie to protect a SCOTUS seat.)

How many more dog whistles did Porter work into her statements?

Let's see: "Lynch media," "fake news," "Supreme Court," "unborn," "lynch mob media," "convicted felons," "George Soros."

Any doubt that she's a Republican?

