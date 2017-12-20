'What Kind Of Insanity Is That?' Bernie Sanders Rips Into Trump For Lying About Obamacare Repeal

During his "Dear Leader" cabinet meeting this morning, Donald Trump made a lot of sick claims about this brutal tax scam bill, but his claim about the individual mandate repeal was especially cynical.

"When the individual mandate is being repealed," Trump lied, "that means Obamacare is being repealed because they get their money from the individual mandate. So the individual mandate is being repealed."

"So in this bill, not only do we have massive tax cuts and tax reform, we have essentially repealed Obamacare."

He said more than is in this clip, including a little aside about how he didn't really want to play up the mandate repeal so they could sneak it into the bill, but that is enough.

Senator Bernie Sanders was incredulous. "Forget Obamacare, think of the American people," he said after assuring viewers that repealing the mandate is not repealing Obamacare.

"13 million Americans will lose their health insurance because of a repeal of the mandate," he continued.

"My God, 13 million more Americans on top of the 28 million who have no health insurance are going to lose their health insurance. Let's celebrate that," he mocked.

"What kind of insanity is that? We are the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all people, we pay twice as much per capita for health care as any other nation and Trump is celebrating the fact that 13 million more Americans won't have health insurance? "

He wrapped up by reiterating the other consequence of the mandate repeal: Increasing insurance premiums, which will far outpace any potential tax savings middle class Americans might have seen, if even on a temporary basis.

Trump's cynical play that he can lie his way out of the unbridled looting he and other Republicans are indulging in right now cannot stand. Everyone ought to take Bernie Sanders' message and shout it from the mountaintops: Republicans are insane, they're ripping you off, and they're wrecking the country.