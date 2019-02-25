Bernie Sanders Has A Way To Dealing With Trump's Lies: 'Bring A Lie Detector Along'

During CNN's Bernie Sanders Town Hall, the Senator from Vermont was asked by a college student how he'd deal with Trump in person, who calls the media "fake news' and refuses to accept real facts and Bernie said by using a lie detector.

Wolf Blitzer hosted CNN's newest town hall and Osaro Grayson, a student from Howard University asked Sanders about Trump's penchant for telling lies and refusing to believe in facts.

"In a political climate where we see the current president and his followers using terms such as fake news or alternative facts, how do you plan to have a productive discussion with somebody who is unwilling to accept facts?" Osaro asked.

Bernie called Trump's viciousness towards the media "an attack on the very fundamentals of American democracy."

He explained how he's going into Trump land and will expose Donald as "the liar and fraud that he is" and who is on the side of the billionaire class.

Taking his cue from Osaro, Blitzer asked, "If you're the democratic presidential nominee and you're on the debate stage with president Trump, how will you engage with him?"

Bernie took a moment and said, "Well, we'll bring a lie detector along.

[Cheers and applause broke out from the audience ]

He continued, "And every time he lies, it goes beep. That would be the first thing."

Now that would be a thing of beauty.

Trump would be forced to say all lie detectors are fakes and phonies and you can't trust them because James Bond was able to beat them.

Bernie finished by saying, "But I think the fraud that Trump is, the pathological liar that he is, has to be exposed. So we are going to hold him accountable for what he said and for what he did."

"He said he was going to provide health care to everybody and then he proposes to throw 32 million people off their health care that they have. He said, you all remember, he said, I'm a different type of republican, I'm not going to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, and he brings forward a budget that does just that."