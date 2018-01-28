Chef José Andrés Gets Turned Away From Party After Ivanka Trump Complains

Andrés has been hyper-critical of the Trump administration over their handling of immigration issues, their response (or lack thereof) in Puerto Rico, and was embroiled in a legal battle with them in 2015 over one of his restaurants in Trump's DC hotel.

Source: Washingtonian

DC celebrity chef and activist José Andrés was turned away from a swanky event at Cafe Milano Saturday night—and he says Ivanka Trump may be to blame. The Georgetown Italian restaurant was hosting an after-party for the Alfalfa Club dinner, an elite political event Andrés attended earlier in the evening. Andrés claimed he was the “only individual” not allowed through the restaurant’s door and speculated that the President’s daughter didn’t want him there. He called out Cafe Milano owner Franco Nuschese on Twitter:

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Andrés’s longtime friend and former Mexican diplomat Jorge Guajardo wrote on Twitter that Ivanka Trump walked in ahead of Andrés, “not comfortable with his presence.” Once Andrés was inside, Guajardo says the chef was asked to go back outside, where Nuschese, “who he knows perfectly well for many years,” wanted to talk to him. After that, he was not allowed back inside.

In a new low for Washington, yesterday @chefjoseandres was asked to leave the Alfalfa dinner after-party at @CafeMilanoDC by its owner, Franco Nuschesse, apparently because his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable (Cafe Milano is the watering hole of the Trump Admin). — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 28, 2018

Anthony Bourdain has also chimed in, calling the incident “loathsome. A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero.” Now, the restaurant is being bombed by one-star Yelp reviews.

Loathsome. A grotesque betrayal of a true patriot and hero @chefjoseandres https://t.co/r9E5GmhFGV — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) January 28, 2018

UPDATE: There seems to have been some sort of misunderstanding going on, with separate guest lists for the dinner and the after-party. Still, one conspicuous omission though.

. @chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes.I am sorry for the misunderstanding.Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party...1/2

— Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018