Chris Wallace To DHS Secretary On Trump's 'S***hole' Comment: To Say 'I Don't Recall' Seems 'Implausible'

Trump's new Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen seemed like she wanted to take "the Fifth" when she was pressed by Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace when asked if Trump used the word "shithole" saying, "I don't recall that specific phrase being used, that's all I can say about that."

The Trump administration and their supporters in Congress who were at the immigration meeting Thursday suddenly have come up with a case of "I don't recall" disease after being asked to either verify or refute the reported Trump racist tirade against several non-white countries during the immigration negotiations.

Even after Fox News had verified the version that Sen. Dick Durbin told the press about Trump's shithole comments, his new DHS Secretary just couldn't remember.

After discussing the bizarre and horrifying false ballistic missile warning in Hawaii on Saturday, host Chris Wallace then played Sen. Durbin's remarks asked about what she witnessed during the controversial meeting.

Wallace, "You were in that meeting in the Oval Office. Did the president say that?"

Secretary Nielsen said, "I don't recall him saying that exact phrase."

She went on to discuss that Trump will continue to use strong language when negotiating on immigration and their security concerns.

A perplexed Wallace didn't let this one go.

"I don't understand. I'm just going to press back on you once on the subject," Wallace said.

He continued, "It seems to me -- you were in the meeting when these comments were made. I can understand you either saying they were said or they were not said. It is pretty shocking language and to say "I don't recall" seems implausible. If the President of the United States used the word "blank-hole" talking about countries in the Oval Office or didn't say it, I would know."

Secretary Nielsen uncomfortably replied, "I understand the question. It was an impassioned conversation. I don't recall that specific phrase being used, that's all I can say about that."

She is either lying or was ordered to respond accordingly, because if she can't remember what was said in a heated meeting, how can she be trusted to do her actual job?

The questions then turned to Trump's racist comments which included Norway and again, she made absolutely no sense trying to defend him.

Wallace said, "Isn't that the definition of racism today: we don't want people from these black countries but we do want people from a very white country?"

Secretary Nielsen said it was all about turning to a merit-based system to favor only those who can contribute to our society. She forgets that we took Haitians into our country because of a horrific natural disaster and not based on their SAT scores. She also is apparently unaware of how much the US is culpable for how poor Haiti is, and ignorant of how her boss profited off of it.

Wallace replied, "But the president seems in these comments to be equating merit to the countries that people come from. He seems to be suggesting you would rather have a janitor from Norway than a doctor from Haiti.

Secretary Nielsen said, "I disagree."

Shame on you, Secretary Nielsen. Shame. Anyone who works this hard to normalize the ignorant racist actions of Trump owns the ignorance and racism as well.