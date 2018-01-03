Ezra Klein: It's Time To Talk About Impeachment

On Tuesday's "The Last Word," Ezra Klein suggested that the consequences of leaving Trump in office are greater than the consequences of impeaching him.

We have grown too afraid of the consequences of impeachment and too complacent about the consequences of leaving an unfit president in office. https://t.co/C3AkqwitfL https://t.co/amRALIzkBJ — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 3, 2018

I doubt there are many C&L readers who would disagree with Ezra on this, but who the hell is he talking to? Paul Ryan? Mitch McConnell? Sean Hannity?

The difference between today and the Nixon Era is, there were actually REPUBLICANS who put country over party and president.

Senator Barry Goldwater, Senator Hugh Scott, and Congressman John Rhodes, all Republicans, went to the White House to tell Nixon that congressional support for him was all but gone, and it was likely he would be impeached.

Nixon resigned the next day.

This isn't the "Congress" holding up Trump, it's Republicans.

It isn't "The American People" supporting Trump, it's Republicans.

This isn't the "media's fault." It's Republican media, Fox News, Breitbart, Limbaugh etc. who are interfering with an investigation into Russia's involvement in Trump's election.

Republicans are doing this to America. And they must all be removed from office and never allowed to hold the reins of power again. Ever. #BurnTheLifeboats #BothSidesDon't

Joy Ann Reid points out the motives in the Republican Congress:

Not “we.” Republicans. And not fear. Indifference, since they are getting what they want out of him, including direct monetary gains for themselves and their estates through the tax code. https://t.co/7Em46240Ho — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 3, 2018