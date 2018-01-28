Fox Uses Murder Of Teenage Boy To Paint Half Of DACA Recipients As Criminals

There has been tons of fearmongering on the right over the issue of immigration and the DACA recipients -- known as Dreamers -- both on line and on Trump's favorite television station. This segment from yesterday's Fox & Friends was just the latest example of the network shamelessly trying to paint these kids, and immigrants in general, as nothing more than a bunch of lawless gangsters coming for all the white people in America.

Never mind the fact that these kids aren't allowed to even stay in the DACA program if they commit crimes, and as a whole, they're less likely than their American counterparts to end up in prison. Fox used the tragic murder of an 18-year-old boy to shamelessly push the notion that a large portion of them are criminals.

Fox & Friends brought on the mother of the boy, Laura Wilkerson, who said the media is only telling "half the story" if they don't focus on cases like what happened to her son, and went after Trump for--heaven forbid! --suggesting that a deal might be able to be made which would include a path to citizenship for the Dreamers.

From Fox's blog: 'We Don't Owe Them Anything': Mom of Son Killed By DREAMer Rips Protests, Rejects Path to Citizenship:

The mother of an 18-year-old boy brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant DREAMer spoke out Saturday against Democratic plans for a pathway to citizenship for illegals. On "Fox & Friends," Laura Wilkerson said she was "not excited" by the most likely iterations of immigration reform compromises. "We were promised no-DACA and [that we would] build the wall," she said. Her son Josh Wilkerson was beaten with a rod, fatally strangled and set on fire by a 19-year-old illegal immigrant. [...] "[The compromise] sets a huge precedent when you are allowing parents in the name of their children to break a federal law and then rewarding the child by giving them citizenship and the right to vote," Wilkerson said. "We don't have to give an inch," she said, objecting to recent protests by illegal immigrants demanding suffrage and citizenship and criticizing the president.

↓ Story continues below ↓ "They have no right to vote, ever," she said. "That's what [President Donald Trump] promised." Wilkerson added that she recently communicated with Hermilo Moralez, the illegal immigrant from Belize convicted of killing Josh in 2010, saying that the man now takes the "Kate Steinle defense" that he didn't intend to kill her son.

Republicans may end up allowing the Dreamers to stay in the United States, but they'll make sure they're second class citizens forever and are NEVER, EVER are allowed to vote. Expect Fox to keep working the refs for them on this as the next deadline approaches on keeping the government funded.