Lyin' Ryan To Donate Dirty Wynn Money To Charity

The Hill is reporting that Lyin' Paul Ryan is going to donate the $1,000 he had received from serial sexual predator Steve Wynn:

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) will donate money he received from an organization with ties to casino mogul Steve Wynn, who announced he was leaving his position as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Ryan received a $1,000 donation in 2016 from Wynn Resorts Limited Initiative for Public Policy. Ryan will donate that money to a local charity, a spokesman confirmed to The Hill on Sunday.

Well, it's a start anyway. What isn't being talked about is how much money Ryan got from the hundreds of thousands of dollars Wynn donated to the RNC and what Ryan is going to do with that loot.

It's also to be seen if any of the other Republicans are going to follow suit and donate their wads of dirty Wynn money.

Interestingly, The Hill is contributing Ryan's move to Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) who called for it on a Sunday morning talking heads show.

My humility demands that I concede that she might - just might - have played a part. Otherwise I would have to point out that I called for it yesterday:

I call on @ScottWalker and @SpeakerRyan to denounce #SteveWynn and to return any and all money they got from him directly or through the @RNC. https://t.co/dtRbwJSSAK — Chris Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) January 27, 2018

But of course, I'm too humble and modest to do such a thing.