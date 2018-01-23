Matt Schlapp Won't Answer Questions About Trump's 'Alleged' Affair With Stormy Daniels

Shame on Matt Schlapp for attempting to coach Alisyn Camerota on how she should run her show. But if you don't want to talk about Trump's adultery, I guess distraction is your only option.

Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and frequent CNN Trump surrogate (his wife is Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications) refused to engage any questions on CNN revolving around Trump's reported affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

New Day host Alisyn Camerota brought on Matt and Ana Navarro to discuss the alleged affair and reports that the Trump campaign violated campaign finance laws by buying her silence with campaign donations.

Camerota showed incredible patience in letting Schlapp skirt topics, interrupt and even try to invalidate the Wall Streen Journal as a legitimate news organization.

Alisyn asked, "They say these funds were paid, and this is what the non-profit group says, for the purpose of influencing the 2016 presidential election and they were considered a campaign expense and they were not reported, your thoughts?"

Schlapp smugly replied, "I don't have many thoughts on this, Alisyn. I don't even know what we know. They're basing this on a publication like TMZ, a gossip publication."

He refused to comment on the In Touch article but made believe Camerota never mentioned the Wall Street Journal. Heck, the NY Post reported the Stormy Daniels affair.

Camerota replied, "Hold on Matt, there's been other reporting "The Wall Street Journal," which is not TMZ, but the Wall Street Journal..."

Schlapp ignored her words entirely and replied, "I don't read it."

As he continued to talk over her, she said, "Hold on, " with no luck.

Schlapp, "Do you read In Touch? I don't read it."

"Matt."

"Do you read it?

I do read the Wall Street Journal and here's what -- "

"But I don't read "In Touch."

"Matt..(pause) here's what the Wall Street Journal said, they have determined that there was this LLC, this sort of shell account that Michael Cohen, the president's lawyer funneled $130K payment to Stormy Daniels, through her lawyer. Do you think "the Wall Street Journal" is legit?"

"I "think" the Wall Street Journal is legit, with all due respect and with everything going on in the country, I thought we were going to talk about immigration reform this morning, and I thought we were going to talk about the shutdown, I thought we were going to talk about how we're gonna fund the government in two weeks."

"Right, and in the other two hours and forty-five minutes... "

He refused to engage on the topic.

He whined, "We are all better than this."

She continued, "Matt, so conservatives don't care anymore about extramarital affairs?"

When in doubt evoke a Clinton, so he brought up Bill's affair.

Ana Navarro was flabbergasted by his performance and said she wanted popcorn to watch. She then bemoaned how low the country has become since the elected Trump.

After I watched the segment, I tweeted this:

After a few more minutes of dodging the topic altogether, Camerota grew tired of his performance, too.

I would advise the very good Alisyn Camerota to please cut off any Trump surrogate's microphone when they come on-air and waste time and refuse to act professionally.

Schlapp knew exactly what the CNN host was going to ask. And the idea that he didn't read any of these stories says he's probably a liar because any television analyst makes sure to keep with the news. And most TV producers tell you what the topics are going to be before you go on.

Every time Camerota brought up the Wall Street Journal, he jumped back to "In Touch." Don't forget all the times Donald Trump

I clipped over six minutes and by the end, he made believe Christian conservatives do care about extra-marital affairs, only now it's with the new caveat of using taxpayers monies.

Yes, these Christian conservative operatives are the most detestable people out there. The Judge Roy Moore saga exposed that they were even willing to normalize pedophilia to support him.