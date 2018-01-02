Mike's Blog Round Up

By Infidel753
Mike's Blog Round Up

Well, that was an exhausting year. Can we just skip the next ten months and go directly to November 6th?

Crazy Eddie: An in-depth look at the long-term effects of Republican tax "reform".

Fair and Unbalanced: Mike Pence is a maestro of toadying.

What Would Jack Do: A nation that rejects science attacks its own status as a world leader.

Green Eagle: A survey of recent items from the right-wing internet. The usual fever-swamp lunacy, space aliens, right-wing "humor", and the worst jacket ever.

Bonus link: A 2017 Christmas song.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.


Comments

