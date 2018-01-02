Well, that was an exhausting year. Can we just skip the next ten months and go directly to November 6th?

Crazy Eddie: An in-depth look at the long-term effects of Republican tax "reform".

Fair and Unbalanced: Mike Pence is a maestro of toadying.

What Would Jack Do: A nation that rejects science attacks its own status as a world leader.

Green Eagle: A survey of recent items from the right-wing internet. The usual fever-swamp lunacy, space aliens, right-wing "humor", and the worst jacket ever.

Bonus link: A 2017 Christmas song.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.