Shakesville: The Age of Trump is already setting back acceptance of LGBTQ Americans, including among of their “allies.”

Boing Boing: The out-of-control epidemic of bogus news on Facebook will literally make people sick.

Economist’s View: Wealth inequality got worse between 2007 and 2010 because the housing collapse battered the middle class harder than the stock market plunge hit the top 1 percent.

Eschaton: Call it a squirrel, a soccer ball or just a shiny object; conservatives will always get the media to chase it.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"No one’s ever asked to see my birth certificate." (Mitt Romney, August 2012.)

