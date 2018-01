Green Eagle: A look at an early pioneer of conservative journalism.

Electoral-Vote: Trump's legal threats against Bannon and against Wolff's book are a very, very bad idea.

Fair and Unbalanced: Better Presidents than Trump have misread foreign crises -- not a good omen for how he'll handle North Korea.

Yellowdog Granny: The week in images.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.