Pastor's Sermon On Trump Turns Mike Pence's Face Red

It appears to be Mike Pence's job to sit there.

He sits there while Donald Trump says "shithole countries," and he sits there while a pastor tells a congregation that that comment was racist and shameful.

Only when he has to praise Trump to the skies in a cabinet meeting does he actually take a stand on anything. So much for your good Christian background, Mike.

Pastor Maurice Watson didn't hold back. Per Newsweek:

I stand today as your pastor to vehemently denounce and reject any such characterizations of the nations of Africa and of our brothers and sisters in Haiti,” said Watson Sunday, according to WUSA-TV. "And I further say: Whoever made such a statement, whoever used such a visceral, disrespectful, dehumanizing adjective to characterize the nations of Africa, whoever said it, is wrong. And they ought to be held accountable." The network reported the pastor’s statements left Pence red-faced. Pence’s office denied that in an email to the Associated Press.