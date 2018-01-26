Stuart Varney Goes Bonkers Over The Golden Toilet

Fox Business' Stuart Varney was furious that when Trump asked for a Van Gogh painting to hang in the White House, The Guggenheim Museum offered a solid gold toilet instead.

When there's any perceived slight by conservatives against Trump, Varney is one of his most ardent supporters. He even admitted this could look like a minor issue.

Ya think!?

And Varney focused all his wrath on the museum's curator Nancy Spector.

The host of Varney & Co was so outraged that he used his 'My Take" segment to whine about "disrespect." I guess when Trump admits grabbing p***y's cause he's a celebrity and can get away with it, Varney must believe Trump is only respecting the women he sexually assaults.

Varney, by all accounts, is one of the rich elites he rails against every time he gets on his high horse to defend Trump's honor. He reportedly makes $10M a year.

After laying out incident, Varney said the story could be one of "tongue and cheek humor," but not to him since the curator is one of the "elites" that detests this president.

Maybe Varney should look at all the polling data on Donald's approval ratings, it's not only elites that detest him.

Varney said, "The Van Gogh was not available, but the Ms. Spector offered an alternative, an 18 karat fully functioning gold toilet. This work of art had been displayed in the restroom at the Guggenheim and had been used by thousands of people. I suppose you could dismiss this as tongue-in-cheek humor but I don't take it that way and I don't think most Americans will be amused. It's a direct insult to the president and the first lady. It was a deliberate insult. Ms. Spector is one of the elites and she detests this president."

Stuart was beside himself because the Kennedys and the Obamas wouldn't receive the same treatment and have their pick of wondrous art.

He continued, "But the Guggenheim offers a toilet. It's not just a slap in the face for the Trumps but it's a slap in the face for the presidency and the country. If Ms. Spector truly believes in our beloved country as she puts it, she should apologize and resign."

I was only shocked that Varney didn't blame the GPS Fusion "dirty dossier" for being the catalyst of this slight against his majesty since there's talk of Trump and golden showers buried within it.

I'm not sure why Stuart Varney isn't Trump's private secretary. That's a reference to Netflix's The Crown series. Check it out and you'll understand.