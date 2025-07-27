Bob's Burgers Coming Up On 300 Episodes

After watching Futurama episodes many times over and waiting for the next season of Archer to be released

I began looking for another animated series to check out.

The Simpson's was past its prime and I couldn't get into BoJack Horseman, which is highly rated by the critics. (I'll probably give this another whirl in the future)

I finally checked out Bob's Burger on Hulu. I started off on season one, but it didn't initially grab me so jumped season two when the series finally took hold for me.

At first, I was put off by the voice of H. Jon Benjamin as Bob because he also was protagonist of the Archer series but after a dozen episodes that peccadillo went away.

Vulture writes: 25 Essential Bob’s Burgers Episodes

Where the show shines is in its characters’ relationships to each other. Despite their constant bickering, the Belchers (and Teddy) genuinely adore each other, even if some of them would rather not admit it. Bob and Linda’s marriage is one of the most low-key romantic pairings on TV, defined most by their companionship and loving, ordinary attempts at keeping the passion alive. The kids are also close, despite being spread out from the fourth to eighth grade, and regularly remind others that only they get to mess with each other. The entire series is laced with affection, and even characters like Teddy — who might otherwise only be the butt of a joke — are treated with compassion. (Though they’re also the butts of plenty of great jokes.) Although it’s an animated comedy about people who only have four fingers, the show also represents one of the more realistic portrayals of a modern American family. The Belchers often worry about money, whether it’s paying rent somewhat on time, finding a way to afford camp for one of their kids, or simply choosing which section of the shoe store to shop in (“we’re not full-price people,” Linda explains). Bob frequently grapples with the idea of success and whether he can count his restaurant-owning dream as having come true when the family is barely scraping by every month.

Gizmodo, " "Season 16 contains a big milestone with Bob’s Burgers‘ 300th episode. “There’s something absolutely bizarre about doing 300 episodes of television on the same show across 15 years,” creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard said."

