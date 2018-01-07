Trump Backs Off From Welfare Cuts, Says It Will Be Too Difficult This Year
Trump thinks it unlikely that welfare cuts are a winner this year, and has pulled back his support. The Democratic ads write themselves: "Here's what Republicans plan to do if you keep them in charge."
The Freedom Caucus, of course, will be very sad, since they live to kick puppies, babies, and poor people:
President Trump has begun telling advisers that it will likely be impossible to advance legislation this year to reduce welfare spending and enrollment — a priority he previously embraced with the backing of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and a number of conservative activists.
In conversations with aides and outside advisers in recent days, Trump has said his supporters would embrace the idea — but that it remains unlikely because the votes will not be there in Congress and it would be a difficult undertaking in an election year. Some Republicans want to reduce health-care, housing and food-stamp spending by making it tougher for beneficiaries to receive the dollars — such as through new work requirements.
But a number of White House officials and advisers have begun tamping down expectations for any overhaul of social safety-net programs, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has told Trump it’s a nonstarter in his chamber because he would need the support of Democrats who oppose the idea, a White House adviser said.
