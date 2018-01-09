Trump Forgets Words To National Anthem, Twitter Reacts

By Susie Madrak

It was fairly obvious to those watching the championship college football game last night that Trump, arbiter of respect for the national anthem, doesn't even know the words.

Fox, of course, had a different take. (See above.) He "joined in." Uh huh.

Other takes:

