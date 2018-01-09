Trump Forgets Words To National Anthem, Twitter Reacts

During the singing of the national anthem at tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta, @POTUS was spotted joining in. pic.twitter.com/H2hNow6ZSD

It was fairly obvious to those watching the championship college football game last night that Trump, arbiter of respect for the national anthem, doesn't even know the words.

Fox, of course, had a different take. (See above.) He "joined in." Uh huh.

Other takes:

You know who knows the words to the National Anthem?



Colin Kaepernick.



Trump, you're a disgrace.#NationalChampionship — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 9, 2018

Trump either never knew or forgot the words to the national anthem.

➡️If it's the former, then he can STFU about Kaepernick et al kneeling.

➡️If it's the latter, then Paw-Paw's night nurse needs to come fetch him.#TuesdayThoughts#NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/gIrkK1e8EQ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 9, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump. Since you seem to have forgotten the words to our National Anthem, I made this tutorial for you. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/OenlIj8G9b — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) January 9, 2018

Dear Donald Trump, this is what it looks like when a REAL President (@BarackObama) sings the National Anthem.

You may not like it when players kneel for the Anthem. I don't like it when a President butchers the National Anthem!#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/XVxpAazwyH — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 9, 2018

President Trump was seen singing along to the national anthem during Alabama and Georgia's championship showdown, but some social media skeptics say he missed some lines. https://t.co/ypH3Pt8Vzp pic.twitter.com/vZFJHi42s1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2018

everyone criticizing Trump for botching the National Anthem yet no one praising him for absolutely nailing Crash Test Dummies 'Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm' — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 9, 2018

The fact that Donald Trump doesn't even know words to the National Anthem doesn't bother me. What bothers me is he doesn’t know the words in the United States Constitution. pic.twitter.com/Ie2PdFvEIW — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) January 9, 2018

I'm sure the guy who can't remember the words to the national anthem would hold up well under Mueller grilling. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 9, 2018

“The Left has nothing but junk, they can’t talk about any serious issues.” - @newtgingrich sounds off on Twitter trolls saying President Trump ‘forgot’ National Anthem pic.twitter.com/0Ua3agw8u8 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 9, 2018

#Russia's state TV reports Trump being mocked for forgetting the words to the national anthem 'Star-Spangled banner'—or inventing his own version. The host points out that, according to some, Trump may have been singing the Russian anthem instead. Hosts conclude: "It's possible." pic.twitter.com/Y2APuaGcct

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) January 9, 2018