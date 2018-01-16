Trump Claims He Wants Immigrants 'To Come In From Everywhere'

In a photo op with the President of Kazakhstan, while bragging about the economy, Trump said he wants immigrants from "everywhere" to be allowed into the country.

After Thursday's Washington Post report that said Trump derided "protections for immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries," the immigration debate, Trump's despicable defenders and Trump's racism have been front page news.

After telling Nursultan Nazarbayev that he looks forward to their luncheon and thanked "everyone for being here," CNN's Jim Acosta off-camera asked about his racial comment.

As presidential aides were talking over him, Acosta asked, "Mr. President, did you say that you want more people to come in from Norway? Is that true, Mr. President?”

Trump replied, “I want them to come in from everywhere, everywhere. Thank you very much everybody.”

Acosta pressed on, "Just Caucasian or white countries sir, or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world where there are people of color?”

Trump replied, “Out,” and a presidential aide said, "Jim, thank you."

Acosta was not pleased.

As I attempted to ask questions in Roosevelt Room of Trump, WH press aides shouted in my face to drown out my questions. I have never encountered that before. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

A case could be made that Trump wants immigrants to come in from everywhere - white.