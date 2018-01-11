Twitter Angrily Reacts To Trump's 'Shithole' Comment

By Red Painter
Twitter Angrily Reacts To Trump's 'Shithole' Comment

Donald Trump is a disgusting, vile, hateful, hateful, racist old man. We all know it and he proves it every time he opens his grimacing, angry little mouth.

Today he left no doubt. He said, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump was specifically referring to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa, as lawmakers proposed restoring protections for immigrants from those countries. So who does he want? The same people that Hitler wanted: those from Norway and other predominantly white countries.

Twitter responded:

DNC Chairman:

At least one angry Republican:

White House loves it

My response:

Fox loves it too, of course:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV