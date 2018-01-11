Twitter Angrily Reacts To Trump's 'Shithole' Comment
Donald Trump is a disgusting, vile, hateful, hateful, racist old man. We all know it and he proves it every time he opens his grimacing, angry little mouth.
Today he left no doubt. He said, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump was specifically referring to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa, as lawmakers proposed restoring protections for immigrants from those countries. So who does he want? The same people that Hitler wanted: those from Norway and other predominantly white countries.
Twitter responded:
DNC Chairman:
At least one angry Republican:
White House loves it
My response:
Fox loves it too, of course:
Comments