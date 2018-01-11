Twitter Angrily Reacts To Trump's 'Shithole' Comment

Donald Trump is a disgusting, vile, hateful, hateful, racist old man. We all know it and he proves it every time he opens his grimacing, angry little mouth.

Today he left no doubt. He said, "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump was specifically referring to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and Africa, as lawmakers proposed restoring protections for immigrants from those countries. So who does he want? The same people that Hitler wanted: those from Norway and other predominantly white countries.

Twitter responded:

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, to me

Unless they are from shithole countries. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) January 11, 2018

This coming from a shithole human with shithole friends and shittier holed family! https://t.co/gMC7nX8qNt — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 11, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who’s welcome in America and who’s not. America’s greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018

I want to know why it sparks more outrage to ask if POTUS is a racist than for POTUS to say he prefers people from Norway than people from “shithole” (his word) countries, referring to African countries +Haiti—or to ask if he’s mentally fit than for him to tweet about big buttons — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 11, 2018

Connect the dots, friends: Housing discrimination, Central Park ‘rapists’, birtherism, Charlottesville, ‘shithole countries’, on and on. And some tell us to treat Trump as we would any other POTUS. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 11, 2018

DNC Chairman:

My parents came from one of those countries. https://t.co/tfRRghQflJ — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 11, 2018

At least one angry Republican:

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

White House loves it

WH staff is celebrating, not backing off, Trump's "sh*thole" comment saying it will play well with his base, reports @kaitlancollins

My response:

New White House dress code: pic.twitter.com/3zEHDcUkvm — Red Is A Stable Genius (@Redpainter1) January 11, 2018

Fox loves it too, of course: