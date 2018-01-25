White House Asks Museum For A Van Gogh, Gets A Toilet Instead

Oh dear.

Source: Vanity Fair

What do you give the man who has everything? Well, if you’re the Guggenheim and that man is Donald Trump, you offer up a golden toilet. According to The Washington Post, the White House e-mailed the New York museum asking if it could borrow van Gogh’s Landscape with Snow painting for the private residences of the president and First Lady. Curator Nancy Spector replied that the painting was unavailable, but she did offer Trump the 18-karat golden toilet titled America.

The functioning toilet, created by Maurizio Cattelan, spent a year on the museum’s fifth floor in a public restroom for visitors to use. The toilet is supposed to represent America’s wealth and excess, and seems like it would line up nicely with Trump’s taste. His $100 million penthouse in Manhattan is covered in gold trim, decorations, and furniture. In fact, it would be more surprising to learn that Trump didn’t already own a golden toilet.