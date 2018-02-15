Alex Jones: 'I'm Not Saying It Was A False Flag' But Democrats Are Suspects

Ah, yes. The same amoral cretin who brought us the Sandy Hook conspiracies is now trodding the same well-worn ground. Via Media Matters:

ALEX JONES (HOST): The Democrats have been caught in false flags before. I'm not saying this is a false flag but they've been talking about massacres and things if people don’t leave them alone, and release the memo. So, if there are massacres and they keep threatening massacres, that makes them suspects when they’ve been threatening massacres. And who what mentally-ill person they’ve wound up or what’s happening or was this gang related. We don’t know. The media will say that I said it’s a false flag and the Democrats did it. I did not say that. We’re simply questioning the long history that these folks have.

He's sitting there with Roger frigging Stone and blaming Democratic conspiracies. All righty, then!