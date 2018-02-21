'Bump Stock' Manufacturer Offers Special 'MAGA' Coupon For President's Day

The manufacturers of a device which effectively runs semi-automatic weapons into full automatic ones, saw its stock price soar after the Las Vegas shootings which left 58 dead and hundreds injured.

Source: The Guardian

There is a Presidents’ Day sale on bump stocks, the device the Las Vegas shooter put on his rifles. Slide Fire Solutions, a bump stocks manufacturer, is offering 10% off with the coupon code MAGA.

That’s a salute to the campaign slogan of President Donald Trump, who promised to “Make America Great Again”, and who has responded to the deadly massacres in the past five months by continuing to oppose any new gun control laws.

“#HeresToFreedom,” the company wrote in a marketing email announcing the sale.

Before the Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, bump stocks were an obscure range device popular with firearms enthusiasts.