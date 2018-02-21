'Bump Stock' Manufacturer Offers Special 'MAGA' Coupon For President's Day
The manufacturers of a device which effectively runs semi-automatic weapons into full automatic ones, saw its stock price soar after the Las Vegas shootings which left 58 dead and hundreds injured.
Source: The Guardian
There is a Presidents’ Day sale on bump stocks, the device the Las Vegas shooter put on his rifles. Slide Fire Solutions, a bump stocks manufacturer, is offering 10% off with the coupon code MAGA.
That’s a salute to the campaign slogan of President Donald Trump, who promised to “Make America Great Again”, and who has responded to the deadly massacres in the past five months by continuing to oppose any new gun control laws.
“#HeresToFreedom,” the company wrote in a marketing email announcing the sale.
Before the Las Vegas shooting, which left 58 people dead and hundreds injured, bump stocks were an obscure range device popular with firearms enthusiasts.
After Trump announced he'd look into banning the devices, their website crashed due to a renewed flood of interest from worried ammosexuals.
Headlines are blaring: “Trump moves to ban bump stocks,” and gun enthusiasts are wasting no time stockpiling for the apocalypse. Slide Fire, the primary manufacturer of the accessory that effectively turns a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun, has been hit with a flood of traffic and its website is currently down.
And in Arizona yesterday, a motion to ban them was voted down by House Republicans.
