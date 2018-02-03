C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Thunder Rock (1942)

Michael Redgrave plays a writer who has run himself ragged reporting first-hand on the rise of fascism in Europe only to have it come to nothing. The media company for which he works thinks he's an alarmist -- and that his dire reports would hurt circulation if they were printed. His friends in France and England are sure they are safe behind their defenses. His book is a dud and he lectures to near-empty halls.

So he retires to a lighthouse in Lake Michigan to take up with the ghosts of American immigrants.

I know...but somehow it works.

James Mason (before he learned to slick his hair back and be menacing) plays his stalwart friend and more than makes up for the minuscule production budget.

Enjoy!