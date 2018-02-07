Colbert Mocks 'Cadet Bonespurs' With Fake G.I. Joe

Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls Trump 'Cadet Bone Spurs' for his draft-dodging. Stephen Colbert has a little fun with it.

Source: Yahoo News

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert mocked Donald Trump's military record with a fake G.I. Joe toy named "Cadet Bonespurs." The toy was inspired by US military veteran and Senator Tammy Duckworth's response to Donald Trump in the wake of a speech he gave on Monday.

Trump was upset that Democrats did not clap during his State of the Union address. In fact, Trump even joked that it was treasonous act. Senator Duckworth didn't find the joke as amusing and tweeted, "I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap."

In support of Duckworth, The Late Show fashioned a Trump doll head onto a G.I. Joe body. They created a fake commercial to mock the president, who received 5 draft deferments during the Vietnam War. Including one deferment for alleged bone spurs in his heels.