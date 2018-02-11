Conservative Commentator Rips Fox For Using Lewandowski To Opine On Porter's Resignation

I'm a broken record about this, and it's the reason we focus so much attention on the Sunday news shows: He who frames the debate invariably wins the argument.

On Sunday's Reliable Sources, conservative commentator Bethany Mandel questioned why Fox News would turn to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to opine on Rob Porter's resignation in the face of multiple accusations of domestic abuse.

Because, really, is there a better way to frame the debate of how a responsible administration reacts more than a year later to these accusations than to ask a disgraced Trumper who actually assaulted a female reporter?

"You have the audacity to have Corey Lewandowski on air to talk about how problematic it is that the White House isn’t taking this seriously. It’s like having Kim Jong Un on air talking about how problematic it is for human rights abuses in America. It is the gaslighting of America all over again."

Mandel is actually being either ignorant or unfairly generous, because besides the rough treatment of former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields, Lewandowski has also been accused of sexual assault by singer Joy Villa as well.

But then again, anyone who claims Fox News respects women is ignoring a long and storied history of abuse, sexual assault, harassment and other violations.