CPAC Audience Boos When Trump Trashes McCain

CNN reports that Trump thought his prepared remarks for CPAC were boring so he went off-script and just ad-libbed the whole thing, walking down memory lane to the good old days when he did campaign rallies to the tune of "The Snake" and "Lock Her Up!"

While he was riffing, he went after John McCain by name after promising he wouldn't. As he began to describe the night of the ACA repeal vote and John McCain's thumbs-down in the dead of night, the audience began to boo.

You can make up your own mind, but my money is on that craven, self-centered bunch of monsters booing a man suffering from brain cancer for voting against something he said over and over again he would vote against.

CPAC 2018 is a room full of fascists. Why would they have compassion for anyone, especially when Dear Leader is in front of them?

Disgusting.