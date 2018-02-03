Devin Nunes Admits He Never Read The Intel For His Own Memo

Trump's toadie Devin Nunes admitted to Fox's Bret Baier that he never even read the underlying intelligence he wrote about in his overhyped so-called "memo," right after he claimed that he saw abuses by FISA.

Nunes also promised to continue his witch hunt and blatant attempt to discredit the Mueller investigation for Trump and told Baier there are more "memos" to come, the next one being aimed at the State Department.

The question is whether the media will continue to chase them and aid Nunes in his effort to distract them from all the other rotten things this administration is doing -- or will they focus incessantly on the latest rabbit hole Republicans scream about?

