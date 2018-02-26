Huckabee Sanders Spins Trump's Heroism Fantasy Into 'Leadership And Courageous Action'

Even Sarah Huckabee Sanders had trouble spinning away from Cadet Bone Spurs' Walter Mitty-ish claim that he'd rush into AR-15 gunfire unarmed, so she turned to her old standby: gaslighting.

Jim Acosta asked her a simple question: "When the president said earlier today that he would have run into the school, was he suggesting that he could have saved the day?"

"I think he was just stating that as a leader, he would have stepped in and hopefully been able to help as a number of the individuals that were in the school," Sarah guessed, "The coach and other adults and even a lot of the students stepped up and helped protect other students. I think the point he was making is that he would have wanted to have played a role in that as well."

Sure, sure.

Acosta pressed on. "Is he trained in firing a weapon? Is he trained in using a handgun or a firearm of some sort?"

Well now, this one is harder.

"I don't think that was the point he was making," she spun. "He was saying that he would be a leader and would want to take a courageous action."

And why would we think he meant that, Sarah? Do you remember this?

We do. Now I'm not expecting anyone to react in a fashion other than how Trump reacted. That's a high tension moment, a big crowd, and it's disorienting. But in Donald Trump's Walter Mitty fantasy, he rushes into a school unarmed to save all the students from the bad guy with the AR-15. Sure thing, Sarah.

Why spin the unspinnable? Just leave it out there as it is, Sarah. "The president is speaking for himself" is all that needed to be said.