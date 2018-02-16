So, Rick Gates, what you got? What about you, Bannon?

The clock is ticking.

The Carpentariat: A blinding blizzard of scandals.

Booman Tribune: America's fixable problems.

Occasional Planet: A socialist soldier on military politics.

Lance Mannion: Churchill vs. Lincoln at the movies.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).