Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Mike's Blog Round Up

So, Rick Gates, what you got? What about you, Bannon?

The clock is ticking.

The Carpentariat: A blinding blizzard of scandals.

Booman Tribune: America's fixable problems.

Occasional Planet: A socialist soldier on military politics.

Lance Mannion: Churchill vs. Lincoln at the movies.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV