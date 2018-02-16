Mike's Blog Round Up
So, Rick Gates, what you got? What about you, Bannon?
The clock is ticking.
The Carpentariat: A blinding blizzard of scandals.
Booman Tribune: America's fixable problems.
Occasional Planet: A socialist soldier on military politics.
Lance Mannion: Churchill vs. Lincoln at the movies.
