Reality takes a beating but the kids are alright.

The Grio: Trump uses a Black activist’s song to demonize immigrants

No More Mister Nice Blog: in the right’s alternate reality, Donald Trump is a Hell’s Kitchen’s hero

Taylor Marsh: Ivanka Trump’s alternate reality is under siege

Political Wire: over in Hope Hicks’ alternate reality, she thinks she can refuse to answer investigators’ questions

Washington Monthly: the University of Texas at Austin has an endowment of $600 million but improving student affordability is a low priority

The Root: millennials getting creative with insults when “racist” doesn’t do the trick

Bonus Track: the heroes of the Revolutionary War were the same age or not much older than the Parkland student anti-gun activists

This Round-Up is by Susan of Texas. You can follow me on Twitter. Send tips, requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).