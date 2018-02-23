MO Governor Eric Greitens Indicted On Charges Of Felony Invasion Of Privacy

It turns out that in Missouri it's a bad thing to tie up your girlfriend, take her photo and then threaten to blackmail her with it. Activities like that, especially when one is governor of a state, can get you a grand jury indictment for felony invasion of privacy, which is what Governor Eric Greitens of Missouri just discovered.

On Thursday, Greitens was indicted and arrested before he was released, according to local reports. In the indictment, Greitens is accused of not only knowingly photographing the woman with whom he had an affair, but also transmitting the image “in a manner that allowed access to that image via a computer.”

That last is interesting, given that Greitens has denied taking the photograph at all.

After his release, Greitens vowed not to leave office, and to fight the charges tooth and nail.

In a statement on Facebook, Greitens wrote, “As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was Governor. I did not commit a crime.”

“With today’s disappointing and misguided political decision, my confidence in our prosecutorial system is shaken, but not broken. I know this will be righted soon. The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.”

I keep thinking about that " In a manner that allowed access to that image via a computer" part of the indictment and wondering if that means that the image might have found its way to...a computer. Via a cloud server.

Meanwhile, it looks like Missouri newspapers will be reporting on a trial involving their crazy Republican governor who likes to tie women up and photograph them. Seems like that won't be great for the downticket races, right?