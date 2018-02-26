Pam Bondi Won’t Say If There Was ‘Stand Down Order’ For Broward Deputies

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday refused to reveal why four Broward County deputies reportedly failed to confront a shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

While speaking to Fox & Friends, Bondi explained that Gov. Rick Scott had called for a “full investigation” of Sheriff Scott Israel and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

“I know a lot more than you all do now so all I’m going to say is, yes, I believe there needs to be a full investigation,” she said. “I don’t think some people were honest and we’re going to investigate this situation in Florida and the right thing will be done.”

“Was there a stand down order?” Fox News host Steve Doocy wondered.

“I can’t talk about that,” Bondi replied.

“That would explain why the [deputies] didn’t go inside,” Doocy noted.

Bondi later suggested that some of members of the Broward Sheriff’s Department “weren’t honest with me, nor were they honest with the governor.”

“Why wouldn’t they be honest,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked.

“Well, if they were there and didn’t want people to know they were there, that could have been it,” Bondi revealed. “But I’m not going to discuss farther.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.