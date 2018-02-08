Rex Tillerson Shows No Leadership; Says U.S. Can't Stop Russia Election Hacking In 2018

Rex Tillerson told Fox News in Bogota, Columbia yesterday that there's virtually nothing the U.S. can do to stop Russia if they decide to meddle in our 2018 elections.

This is the kind of leadership Trump has brought to our State Department and the country.

Since Trump has cozied up to Putin as if he's his brother and soulmate, why would Russia ever stop?

Tillerson said, "There's a lot of ways the Russians can meddle in the elections..."

Tillerson admitted there are a number of important elections this year. You, think? Seems like Trump is hoping Russia comes through for him again.

“I think it's important we just continue to say to Russia, ‘Look, you think we don't see what you're doing. We do see it and you need to stop. If you don't, you're going to just continue to invite consequences for yourself,’” said Tillerson.

How about getting tougher with Russia right now instead of doing nothing?

The host asked if the U.S. was better prepared than 2016.

Tillerson continued, "I don't know that I would say we are better prepared, because the Russians will adapt, as well. The point is, if it's their intention to interfere, they are going to find ways to do that. We can take steps, but this is something that, once they decide they are going to do it, it's very difficult to pre-empt it."

We have the SOS telling the world we are helpless to defend ourselves against Russian interference in our election process. What a guy. What leadership.

MSNBC's Ali Velshi listed five things Tillerson could immediately do to try and curtail this intrusion.

Why doesn't Trump finally admit that Russia interfered? Oh, right. That might tarnish his historic victory.

And the Trump administration told America that they are not implementing the new sanctions against Russia that Congress voted for over Russia's 2016 election interference.

What does that tell you?

Malcolm Nance had some choice words for the Trump administration after Tillerson threw in the towel.