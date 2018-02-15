Senate Kills All DACA Bills

While cable networks were obsessing on the shooting in Florida, the Senate quietly held votes on four distinct immigration proposals. None met the 60-vote threshold in order to advance to a vote.

In order, here are the bills and the votes:

Amendment based on Pres Trump's immig framework FAILS in the Senate (each need 60):

1- (FAILS 52-47) McCain-Coons (Just #DACA + Border)

2- (FAILS 54-45) Toomey (penalized sanctuary cities)

3- (FAILS 54-45) Rounds-King (bipartisan bill)

4-(FAILS 39-60) Grassley (Trump's framework) — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 15, 2018

Hugh Hewitt had the nerve to tweet that if the Grassley-Trump proposal failed, it proved Democrats didn't want to help Dreamers. That bill pitted child against parent in immigrant communities, and Dreamers opposed it for that reason.

Here's the bottom line. There will be no further effort on Congress' part to resolve the immigration problem. No wall, no DACA solution, no...nothing. ICE will continue its Gestapo-like tactics, good people will be deported to places they do not know, and the United States will continue to flush themselves down Trump's gilded toilet.

MAGA.