Stunt Runs In California Are All The Rage For Wingnuts

Should you take this seriously?

"Clueless" star and former Fox commentator Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California. The actress and outspoken Republican filed paperwork Monday to run in California's 44th district, which is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragán.

No, we shouldn't:

The district, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach, has long been represented by a Democrat. It overwhelmingly voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, 83%-12%.

The Cook Political Report gives this district a rating of D+35. This is the 12th most Democratic district in America, out of 435. Dash is not going to win. In this district, she'd lose even if she hadn't said on Fox that Democrats have a "plantation mentality" that keeps African-Americans "on entitlements," that President Obama didn't "give a shit" about terrorism, and that “there shouldn’t be a black history month” because there isn't a white history month. This a publicity stunt.

But Dash isn't the only wingnut stunt candidate looking at a California run. Radio bigot Michael Savage is considering a run for U.S. Senate, with a platform he sums up in three words: Borders, Language, Culture. (Did that sound better in the original German? Undoubtedly.) The first two points in his platform are:

Seal the borders, build the wall like a citadel, deport illegal aliens. English is the only language permitted on government documents, including ballots used for voting. Again: English only voting.

Yeah, that'll go over well in California. (It actually could go over well in some parts of California, which is why I won't be surprised if Savage is the top vote-getting Republican in the primary, assuming he goes through with this. But everybody runs in one primary in California, and with two strong Democratic candidates in the race, it's not clear that any Republican will be among the two candidates who make the general election. But if Savage outlaps all the other right-wing hopefuls, that will another sign of conservatism's apparently irreversible crazification.)

(Do I have to remind you what a terrible person Savage is? He's advocated killing 100 million Muslims. He said that President Obama "wants to infect the nation with Ebola" and wanted to use the government to "fight a war against white people." He thinks autism is "a fraud" and "a racket." And I'm scratching the surface.)

Dash and Savage seem intent on running, but I haven't heard anything about this rumored stunt run since early January:

Is Hollywood star James Woods plotting to run for Governor of California? If conservative activist Melanie Morgan and legions of supporters have their way, the answer is a resounding yes. Morgan, who is behind the newly launch petition to push Woods to run says, “Californians deserve a choice in this year’s crucial election and it’s a mistake to allow Gavin Newsom to cakewalk right into the governorship without a fight.”

Melanie Morgan, you'll recall, attempted to pile on Al Franken when he was accused of sexual improprieties by asserting that she'd been non-sexually harassed by him. (She claimed that after a joint TV appearance he made unwanted phone calls to her to argue policy.) Morgan's candidate, of course, has been accused by actress Amber Tamblyn of unwanted sexual advances when she was 16 and he was in his early fifties. The rest of his love life is equally embarrassing. Apart from that, you know the drill: He thinks liberals want to tear down the Iwo Jima monument, he predicts that a makeup-wearing young boy will grow up to murder his parents, he called President Obama "a threat to the integrity and future of the Republic" and an "abomination."

But Woods is only an amateur liberal-baiter. Dash and Savage do it for a living. They could both use a career boost. That's why they seem serious about running.

