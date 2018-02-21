'It's Bullsh*t!': Trump Supporter Refuses To Believe She Unwittingly Worked With Russians

According to Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians unsealed last Friday, Being Patriotic was a group formed by the Russians to conduct influence campaigns by organizing rallies for Trump. Part of the strategy was to co-opt unwitting and sincere American Trump supporters for these rallies.

A CNN reporter interviewed Florine Gruen Goldfarb as part of a larger report on Russian influence campaigns. Goldfarb was one of the sincere unwitting Americans caught in the Russian effort. When he confronted her with the fact that Being Patriotic was in fact a Russian front group used in their influence campaigns, she would have none of it.

First she denied it, then she called bullshit, and finally, she blamed Hillary Clinton. The transcript is below, but the video is more telling.

I feel some empathy for her. No one wants to find out they were an unwitting tool of a hostile foreign power, especially when they put their heart and soul into their political activism.

Here is the transcript, via the video captioning:

CNN: But what part of this is a coverup? Are you saying that's not true, or what?

FLORINE GRUEN GOLDFARB: Um, the Russians? I don't care if they were involved or not. That's to me is the least important thing

CNN: But they were involved with you. Did you guys know that?

GOLDFARB: They weren't involved with us. Just make sure that you report it correctly that you know --

CNN: But you guys were involved with Being Patriotic, right?

GOLDFARB: Very. Very patriotic but not --

CNN: Being Patriotic was the group that contacted and helped to organize some of these activities that you posted on your own Facebook account.

GOLDFARB: Those were legitimate.

CNN: Those were Russians.

GOLDFARB: (Irritated) They were not Russians! I don't go with the Russians. Come on! Give me a break.

CNN: That group was Russian.

GOLDFARB: I have nothing to do with the Russians. The group's --

CNN: Well apparently you did.

GOLDFARB: No.

CNN: Maybe you didn't know it, but you did.

GOLDFARB: Oh, please. When you are talking like this, I don't want to have anything to do with you.

CNN: Well, I'm talking --

GOLDFARB: (emphatically) Those people who were with me were all Trump supporters. Very, very much so.

CNN: And all apparently following the direction of groups that were associated with Russians who were actually infiltrating --

GOLDFARB: BS! And please, please report that I don't believe that. That is bullshit. I know all the people that were with me. Okay. They were at my meetings. They were all Trump supporters. Okay.

CNN: Mhm. But did you realize that you guys were in communication electronically with, with Russians?

GOLDFARB: Not me, not me. Hillary Clinton was, and so was all her bandits.

CNN: Some of the stuff...You were in charge of the Facebook account, right? You were posting and reposting almost word for word the information that was coming out of this Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg.

GOLDFARB: No, goodbye.

CNN: You don't believe that?

GOLDFARB: (walking away) Nope, It's bullshit. Thank you.

CNN: Well, there you go.